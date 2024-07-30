Maharashtra Robbery: Thieves Loot Jewellery Worth Over Rs 25 Lakh at Gunpoint in Satara; CCTV Video Emerges

A jewellery workshop was looted by robbers who brandished a gun and sickle at the workers in Maharashtra's Satara district. Crime scenes are recorded in a CCTV video installed inside the premises. According to the reports, the incident was reported on Sunday night (July 28), when Bengali artisans were working in the workshop.

Satara police registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation into the theft. According to the information, Two Bengali brothers, Sanjay Jayanta Mayanti and Mrityunjay Mayanti, who make gold ornaments, have a handcraft shop in Lakshminarayan Market.

CCTV Video: Robbers Looted Jewellery Workshop at a Gun Point In Maharashtra.

The famous gold and silver market usually close on Sundays, taking the advantage, two unidentified men wearing raincoat jackets with covering face with mask, entered the shop of Sanjay Mayanti and threatened with pistol and sickle (koyta). Robbers looted 378 grams of ornaments worth over Rs 25 lakh, which was for work in the shop.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Robbery Video: Three Masked Men Open Fire, Loot Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Kharghar Shop.

After gathering the gold, the robbers locked all the workers inside the workshop and faded away on a bike parked at Vishnu Mandir Chowk in Satara district. Mayanti filed a police case, and Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said that an arrest would be made soon.