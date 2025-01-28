Maharashtra: Sangli Police Raid MD Drugs Factory in Carve MIDC, Seize Banned Substance Worth ₹15 Crore

Published: January 28, 2025

In a significant breakthrough, the Sangli local Crime Investigation Department (CID) conducted a successful raid on a major MD ...

In a significant breakthrough, the Sangli local Crime Investigation Department (CID) conducted a successful raid on a major MD drugs factory located at Carve MIDC, near Vita city. The operation resulted in the recovery of drugs valued at approximately ₹15 crore.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the drug manufacturing and distribution operation, and investigations are currently ongoing to uncover further details about the network involved. Authorities believe the factory was part of a larger illicit operation supplying MD drugs in the region.

