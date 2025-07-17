Maharashtra: Sanitation Worker Appointed as Teacher in School, Sparks Outrage

Despite claims by the Maharashtra government that it will not allow Marathi-medium schools in the state to shut down and will recruit adequate teaching staff, a shocking incident has come to light where a sanitation worker has been appointed as a teacher. This incident occurred in Pulgaon, Wardha district, where the Guardian Minister and Minister of State for School Education, Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, is in charge, reported Maharashtra Times. At Shaheed Bhagat Singh Primary School under Pulgaon Municipal Council, a teacher’s post was vacant. In response, Municipal Chief Officer Vijaykumar Ashrama issued an order appointing a sanitation worker as a teacher.

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, only candidates with appropriate educational qualifications and eligibility, such as passing the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test), are allowed to be appointed as teachers. However, this rule was blatantly ignored. After the transfer of Shankar Jadhav, a teacher from Shaheed Bhagat Singh School to Rani Laxmibai Primary School, the post became vacant. With no new teacher appointed, the question arose of how to manage the vacancy.

As a solution, Chief Officer Ashrama appointed Chetan Chandale, a sanitation worker, to the teaching post. The official circular read: “Sanitation worker Ramesh Chandale from the Municipal Council’s Sanitation Department is being additionally appointed to teach students. No financial compensation will be provided for this role.”

This incident has caused significant uproar among teacher unions, especially considering Dr. Bhoyar's recent promises in the state assembly about promoting school education, preserving Marathi-medium schools, and recruiting teachers. Ironically, this situation has arisen in the very district under his guardianship.

Teacher Committees Demand Investigation

The decision to replace a transferred teacher with a sanitation worker is being described as incomprehensible. Even if the worker is well-educated, there are specific eligibility criteria and certifications required to become a teacher, as established by the government. The appointment of individuals from non-teaching cadres to teaching roles undermines these regulations.

State President of the State Primary Teachers’ Committee, Vijay Kombe, has demanded that this appointment be immediately revoked and an investigation initiated. He urged the government and the Education Commissioner to take strict action and ensure that only qualified teachers are appointed in schools to prevent such incidents from recurring.