Maharashtra School Bus Fare Hike: Charges to Increase by 18 Percent from April 1

Auto-taxi fares have been increased from February 1, and now school bus fares are also set to rise by 18 percent. The School Bus Owners Association has announced that the revised fares will come into effect from April 1. There are approximately 40,000 registered school buses in the state, with 8,000 operating in Mumbai.

The price hike is attributed to rising operational costs. The prices of vehicle spare parts and fuel have increased majorly, adding to the financial burden on bus owners and drivers. Additionally, parking charges have doubled, further straining their expenses. As a result, school bus maintenance costs have risen by 12 percent year-over-year, prompting the fare revision.

The mandatory installation of GPS systems, CCTV cameras, and other safety equipment for students has further added to the financial burden on bus owners and drivers, contributing to the 18 percent fare hike. The School Bus Owners Association has informed Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the transport department, and schools about the decision.

Association President Anil Garg stated that while they are not happy with the fare hike, the rise in illegal student transport has worsened the situation. He added that if the state government takes action to curb illegal student movement, the fare hike scheduled for April 1 will be withdrawn. However, if the government does not intervene, the increase will be unavoidable.