Maharashtra School Closed on July 26: Holiday Declared for Mumbai, Thane And Raigad Educational Institutions Due to Heavy Rainfall

Since morning, Mumbai, Pune, and Raigad regions of Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy to extreme rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to the likelihood of severe rainfall, following their earlier warnings about intense weather conditions. As a precaution, schools across Maharashtra will remain closed on July 26, 2024. This decision aims to address the potential difficulties students might face commuting to and from school during severe weather.

The primary concern is the safety of the students. School administrations have been instructed to notify all students and parents about this decision. The closure applies to all schools, regardless of their affiliation or medium of instruction. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the nearby Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy rains in some areas and very heavy rains in isolated locations throughout the day. This alert is valid until 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, many rivers in the Raigad district are overflowing, prompting the administration to monitor the situation closely to prevent any issues for students. Consequently, schools in the affected areas have been given a holiday for tomorrow.

In Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri district, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, while a yellow alert has been issued for Sindhudurg district for Thursday.