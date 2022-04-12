Maharashtra School education dept announces summer vacation date; check out details

The start date of summer vacation has been announced in schools in Maharashtra. The state school education department has issued a circular in this regard. According to the circular, summer vacation has been declared for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the state from May 2, 2022. The summer vacation will run from May 2 to June 12. Therefore, schools will be closed for 41 days.

The summer vacation will be from May 2 to June 12 and the new academic year will start from June 13, the Maharashtra School Education Department said. This will be the school holiday schedule for all schools in the state. Due to high day temperature in Vidarbha, schools will start from June 27.

Schools in Maharashtra are currently preparing for offline exams. Examinations for Class I to IX and XI will be conducted offline. The results will be announced by April 30 after the exams, the education department said. Schools will remain closed after the results are announced.

