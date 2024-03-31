Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Dispute: No Friendly Fight, Solution Likely in INDIA Bloc Meeting, Says Rohit Pawar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 31, 2024 10:25 AM2024-03-31T10:25:55+5:302024-03-31T10:26:53+5:30
NCP Sharadchandra Pawar faction leader and MLA Rohit Pawar said on Saturday, March 30, that the senior leadership would find a solution to the disagreement among the allied partners. The INDIA bloc leadership would be meeting in Delhi on Sunday to finalise the seat-share among the alliance partners, and all these issues would be addressed, said Rohit.
After the Shive Sena UBT announced its candidates list for Sangli, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, and Mumbai South-Central, the Maharashtra Congress leadership is unhappy with the MVA partner. NCP (SP) has been claiming the Bhiwandi seat, which Congress objects to. Its leaders said they would field candidates for a friendly fight in these seats.
“I do not think a friendly fight will be in any of the seats. I am aware that of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, there are some disagreements over three to four seats. All the senior leaders of INDIA bloc will meet in Delhi on Sunday. I am sure they will hold a discussion and come up with a solution to avoid friendly fights. We do not want to divide our votes, which will benefit BJP in the elections,” said Rohit, reported The Times of India.
Sena (UBT) fielded a contestant in the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency — which has had an effect on Shahu Chhatrapati's campaign in the Kolhapur parliamentary constituency. The Sena (UBT) workers have now taken a break from campaigning for the Kolhapur royal.