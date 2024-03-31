Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Dispute: No Friendly Fight, Solution Likely in INDIA Bloc Meeting, Says Rohit Pawar

NCP Sharadchandra Pawar faction leader and MLA Rohit Pawar said on Saturday, March 30, that the senior leadership would find a solution to the disagreement among the allied partners. The INDIA bloc leadership would be meeting in Delhi on Sunday to finalise the seat-share among the alliance partners, and all these issues would be addressed, said Rohit.

After the Shive Sena UBT announced its candidates list for Sangli, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, and Mumbai South-Central, the Maharashtra Congress leadership is unhappy with the MVA partner. NCP (SP) has been claiming the Bhiwandi seat, which Congress objects to. Its leaders said they would field candidates for a friendly fight in these seats.

“I do not think a friendly fight will be in any of the seats. I am aware that of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, there are some disagreements over three to four seats. All the senior leaders of INDIA bloc will meet in Delhi on Sunday. I am sure they will hold a discussion and come up with a solution to avoid friendly fights. We do not want to divide our votes, which will benefit BJP in the elections,” said Rohit, reported The Times of India.

Sena (UBT) fielded a contestant in the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency — which has had an effect on Shahu Chhatrapati’s campaign in the Kolhapur parliamentary constituency. The Sena (UBT) workers have now taken a break from campaigning for the Kolhapur royal.