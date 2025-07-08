Maharashtra Secures 8th Rank in National PARAKH Survey 2024, Shows 3% Rise in Learning Outcomes

In a national-level education survey conducted by PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) on December 4, 2024, Maharashtra secured the 8th position across India. The assessment was part of the National Education Policy 2020 and evaluated the learning outcomes of students from Classes 3, 6, and 9 in subjects like Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Environmental Studies. The survey covered 4,314 schools, involving 13,930 teachers and 1,23,659 students. Compared to the National Achievement Survey 2021, Maharashtra recorded an overall 3% improvement in academic performance—excluding Class 9 Mathematics, which saw a marginal decline.

The survey revealed that Maharashtra performed above the national average across most subjects and classes. In Class 3, Maharashtra stood at 6th place nationally, with a 69% average in Language (national average: 64%) and 64% in Mathematics (national: 61%). Class 6 placed Maharashtra at 7th nationally with 62% in Language, 51% in Mathematics, and 55% in Environmental Studies—all outperforming national averages. In Class 9, the state ranked 10th with scores of 59% in Language, 38% in Mathematics, 42% in Science, and 43% in Social Science. Girls and rural students in government schools consistently outperformed national benchmarks.

District-level analysis revealed Kolhapur as the top-performing district across all three grades. In Class 3, Kolhapur ranked 26th nationally, followed by Solapur at 40th. For Class 6, Kolhapur stood 10th and Mumbai ranked 45th. In Class 9, five districts made it to the top 50—Kolhapur (14th), Satara (37th), Ratnagiri (41st), Sindhudurg (42nd), and Mumbai (50th). Strong performances were also seen in Sindhudurg, Satara, Solapur, and Jalgaon, especially in the primary grades. In contrast, districts like Latur, Gadhchiroli, Palghar, and Mumbai Suburbs showed relatively lower performance and were flagged for requiring urgent academic interventions.

Gender and regional analysis showed that girls, especially from government and rural schools, performed better in Language and Social Science subjects in Class 9. Urban students comprised 51% of participants, while rural students made up 49%, showcasing an almost even split. Government schools accounted for 29% of surveyed institutions, aided schools 32%, private unaided 33%, and central government schools 7%. This balanced representation helped paint a comprehensive picture of learning across socio-economic strata. Despite a slight dip in Class 9 Mathematics scores, the upward trends in Language, Science, and Social Studies highlight encouraging progress in Maharashtra’s implementation of NEP 2020 reforms.