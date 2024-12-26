Maharashtra Sets Prices for High-Security Registration Plates for Older Vehicles; Deadline Set for March 2025

The Maharashtra transport department has announced the pricing for affixing mandatory High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Vehicle owners will need to pay between Rs 531 and Rs 879, depending on the type of vehicle. These prices include GST and the cost of the snap lock.

The department opened the payment link on Wednesday, and the rates are as follows:

Rs 531 for tractors and two-wheelers like motorcycles and scooters

Rs 590 for three-wheelers such as auto-rickshaws

Rs 879 for four or more-wheeled vehicles like cars, buses, trucks, and trailers

To streamline the process, the Maharashtra Transport Department has introduced an appointment system through its official website, allowing vehicle owners to book slots for affixing HSRPs. The website also details the rates for different vehicle categories.

As per the cost breakdown:

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the price for the 200mm x 100mm and 285mm x 45mm plates is Rs 219.9 each, excluding GST.

For four or more-wheeled vehicles, the 500mm x 120mm and 340mm x 200mm plates cost Rs 342.41 each, excluding GST.

Snap locks will cost Rs 10.18, while the third registration mark will be Rs 50, excluding GST for all vehicle types.

The GST component is as follows:

Rs 81 for two-wheelers and tractors

Rs 90 for three-wheelers

Rs 134.10 for four or more-wheeled vehicles

These registration plates, which include a third registration mark sticker for all vehicles except two-wheelers and tractors, are aimed at curbing vehicle theft and ensuring consistency in vehicle identification. The installation of HSRPs is required on both the front and rear sides of the vehicles, as per Rule 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office has set the deadline for installing HSRPs on older vehicles as March 31, 2025. After a lengthy tendering process, three agencies have been appointed to handle the installation across the state.