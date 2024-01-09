Maharashtra Shiv Sena Disqualification Verdict: Shinde Leader Sanjay Shirsat Expresses Confidence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a highly anticipated decision, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar will announce the verdict on the disqualification case against Shiv Sena MLAs tomorrow. While the nation watches with bated breath, Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Sirsat told Lokmat they are "confident" of a favorable outcome, asserting that the anti-defection law doesn't apply to them.

Sirsat's remarks:

"We have no fear or anxiety regarding the verdict. We haven't defected, hence the anti-defection law doesn't apply to us. Therefore, we are confident the verdict will be in our favor." "We have fulfilled all legal requirements, and the Election Commission has already recognized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as the legitimate party. Schedule 10 of the anti-defection law doesn't apply to us as we haven't defected." "Therefore, we are certain the verdict will come in our favor, leading to the disqualification of Thackeray faction MLAs."