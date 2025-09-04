Maharashtra Shocker: 18-Year-Old Grandson Kills 85-Year-Old Grandmother in Yavatmal After She Refuses to Give Rs 10

Yavatmal, Maharashtra (September 4, 2025): An 85-year-old woman was killed by her grandson after she refused to give him Rs 10. The incident took place Wednesday, September 3, around 10 a.m. in Sudhakar Nagar, Pedhi in Mahagaon taluka of Yavatmal district.

The victim was Kondibai Balchand Jadhav. The accused, 18-year-old Shyam Uttam Jadhav, lived with her. According to the reports, Shyam demanded money from his grandmother that morning. When she refused, he struck her on the head and face with a wooden stick while she was asleep. Kondibai Jadhav died at the scene.

Neighbours gathered after the news spread. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hanumant Gaikwad, Mahagaon police station in-charge Dhanraj Nile, and their team arrested Shyam Jadhav. The complaint was filed by 26-year-old Sonalal Uttam Jadhav.

Police registered a case under Section 103(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This is the second murder in Mahagaon taluka this week. Earlier, a younger brother killed his elder brother in Malkinhi .