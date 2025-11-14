Maharashtra Shocker: Affair Leads Woman and Brother-in-Law to Kill Husband, Dump Body in Pond in Jalna

A disturbing incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Jalna district, where a woman, along with her brother-in-law, has been accused of killing her husband. The deceased has been identified as Parameshwar Ram Tayde, a resident of Somthana village in Jalna. The case came to light after an unidentified body was discovered wrapped in a sack floating in the Wala-Somthana pond early Thursday morning. Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama, documenting the situation and gathering initial details. A murder case was soon registered following a formal complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Ram Natha, who suspected foul play.

Investigators began questioning Tayde’s wife, Manisha, and his younger brother, Gyaneshwar, after registering the murder case. Both initially attempted to mislead the police by giving vague and inconsistent responses. However, during sustained interrogation, they eventually confessed to their involvement. Police subsequently arrested both Manisha and Gyaneshwar. Their confession revealed that they shared a secret relationship that they feared would be exposed due to Tayde’s presence. This ongoing tension and fear reportedly became the motive behind the crime, ultimately leading them to execute a planned assault on Tayde.

During interrogation, police learned that Manisha and Gyaneshwar had been involved in an affair and believed Tayde was standing in the way of their relationship. Motivated by this, they allegedly conspired to kill him. According to the police, the pair murdered Tayde by striking his head and face multiple times with an axe. After confirming his death, they placed his body inside a sack, tied it securely with a rope, and carried it to the Wala-Somthana pond. To keep the body submerged, they filled the sack with stones before throwing it into the water.