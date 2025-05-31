Maharashtra Shocker: Army Jawan Kills Wife by Injecting Poison for College-Time Girlfriend in Dhule, Sits Beside Her Until Death

Dhule, Maharashtra (May 31, 2025): An army jawan allegedly killed his wife by injecting poison after she found out about his relationship with another woman. The accused, Kapil Balu Bagul, 43, lives in the Walvadi area of Dhule city. Police have registered a murder case and arrested Kapil along with his mother, sister, and the woman he was having an affair with.

Kapil married Pooja in 2010. She is 38 years old. The couple has two children, a nine-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son. Kapil studied at Jaihind College in Dhule. During his college days, Kapil had a relationship with a young woman who later married another man in 2007. She has two daughters aged 17 and 13. She is now in the final stage of divorce. Some years ago, Kapil and the woman resumed their meetings, sometimes staying together in lodges.

Pooja learned about the affair and planned to take revenge. On Thursday evening, Kapil injected poison into Pooja’s body, leading to her death. She was taken to Shri Ganesh Hospital. Doctors advised transferring her to Civil Hospital. However, Kapil and others began preparing for her last rites instead.

Pooja’s brother, Bhushan Shivaji Mahajan, 35, from Bhadgaon, was informed by Kapil over phone about her death. Bhushan immediately rushed to Dhule with relatives. Police at Devpur West station were alerted and rushed to the scene. They sent Pooja’s body for postmortem.

Kapil allegedly forced Pooja down and injected her with poison despite her resistance. He and others held her down with their feet on her hands while injecting her. Her hands and mouth turned blue and black due to the injection.

The police filed a murder case late into the night. Kapil, his mother Vijaya Balu Bagul, sister Ranjana Dhanesh Mali from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kapil’s lover were arrested.

Pooja’s death occurred about an hour and a half after the injection. Kapil reportedly sat by her side until she died.

Kapil holds a Bachelor of Arts degree. Pooja had completed BSc and BEd, while the woman involved in the affair has BSc and MBA degrees.

Kapil reportedly often abused Pooja physically and mentally. Pooja had previously complained about this to the Women’s Commission in Jalgaon along with her brothers. However, she withdrew the complaint to avoid disrupting her sister’s wedding, Bhushan Mahajan told Lokmat.