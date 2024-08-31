Maharashtra Shocker: Elderly Muslim Man from Jalgaon Brutally Beaten and Abused on Train to Kalyan; Disturbing Video Surfaces

An elderly Muslim was beaten and abused in a moving train by several youths, as per visuals circulating on social media. Fact-checker and AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who shared the visuals, claimed that the man belonged to Jalgaon and was travelling to Kalyan to meet his daughter. The disturbing video sparked an outrage on social media, with several calling for strict action against the perpetrators. According to Zubair, the elderly person was beaten in the train on suspicion of carrying beef.

Following the brutal attack, rumours were circulated suggesting that the elderly man had committed suicide. However, these claims were debunked by Zubair, who said that he is currently at his daughter's house in Kalyan. His son, Ashfaq, has filed a police complaint at the Igatpuri Railway Police Station over the incident. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Also Read | Pune Robbery Video: Thief Steals Rs 5 Lakh Worth of Jewellery in Broad Daylight While Elderly Couple Stops for Vada Pav in Shewalewadi.

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair made a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), bringing attention to the incident and demanding strict action from the authorities.

"Haji Ashraf Munyar from a village in Jalgaon District traveling in a train to Kalyan to meet his daughter was abused and badly beaten up by goons in a train near Igatpuri alleging him of carrying beef," Zubair wrote in a post on X.

WARNING! It May Upset Some Viewers As Abusive Language Used in the Video

Haji Ashraf Munyar from a village in Jalgaon District travelling in a train to Kalyan to meet his daughter was abused and badly beaten up by goons in a train near Igatpuri alleging him of carrying beef. pic.twitter.com/uOr3vlqBqB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 30, 2024

"Hello @DGPMaharashtra @MahaPolice @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @PawarSpeaks @AUThackeray @supriya_sule @uddhavthackeray @AjitPawarSpeaks @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @AshwiniVaishnaw An Elderly Muslim man traveling to Kalyan to visit his daughter is abused and brutally beaten up inside a train by several goons. Can we expect a strict action against all these goons seen in both the videos,” he questioned in another post.

"There are rumours doing rounds that the elderly person committed suicide. This is not true. He is currently at his daughter's house in Kalyan. His son Ashfaq has filed a police complaint at Igatpuri Railway Police,” Zubair debunked the suicide rumours.