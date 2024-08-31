Pune Robbery Video: Thief Steals Rs 5 Lakh Worth of Jewellery in Broad Daylight While Elderly Couple Stops for Vada Pav in Shewalewadi

A thief stole gold jewellery worth Rs 4.95 lakh in broad daylight in Shewalewadi area of Pune in Maharashtra. The incident occurred at a bus stop when an elderly couple had stopped their motorcycle to eat vada pav (a spicy potato fritter sandwich) after visiting a bank.

The 69-year-old man, with her wife from Whitefield Society, Manjri Budruk, had gone to the Uruli Kanchan branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) to retrieve jewellery that had been kept as collateral. After collecting the gold ornaments, the couple wehile returning home on their two-wheeler and decided to stop for snacks at Shewalewadi.

However, they left a bag containing the jewellery and other documents on the motorcycle. Taking advantage of their absence, a thief snatched the bag and fled. The couple filed a complaint with the local police station in Pune.

Robbery Caputres on CCTV Camera

A CCTV video of the robbery, which has gone viral on social media, shows the elderly woman standing near the motorcycle. As she bends down, a thief in a white shirt grabs the bag of gold ornaments and runs. The woman chases him but is unable to catch the robber. The video also captures people gathering at the scene after witnessing the chaos.