Maharashtra Shocker: Friendship Ends in Bloodshed as Man in Drunken Rage Kills His Friend; Accused Arrested

A shocking murder has shaken the village of Zende Anjan in Shirpur taluka in Dhule district. Devidas alias Deva Gulab Bahiram, aged around 30, was killed in a brutal attack allegedly carried out by his friend Vikas Vijay Mahale. The incident took place on the evening of July 7, when Vikas visited Devidas at his home and asked him to step out. Around 8 p.m., the two got into a heated argument under the influence of alcohol. In a fit of rage, Vikas picked up a stone and struck Devidas on the head, leaving him severely injured.

Following the attack, Devidas was rushed to Shirpur Sub-District Hospital for urgent treatment. However, as his condition failed to improve, doctors advised that he be shifted to the District Hospital in Dhule for further medical care. Unfortunately, despite continued efforts by the medical team, Devidas succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. The reason behind the argument that led to the murder is still unclear. The tragic death has left the entire village in shock, with locals demanding strict action against the accused.

Based on a complaint filed by Chhotibai Gotu Bahiram, the sister-in-law of the deceased, Shirpur Taluka Police have registered a case of murder against Vikas Mahale. The accused was promptly arrested by the police. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Jaipal Hire, under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhiware and Additional SP Sunil Gosavi. The operation involved several officers and constables, including PSI Sunil Vasave, Head Constable Kailas Koli, and others who played key roles in apprehending the suspect. Authorities continue to probe the motive behind the fatal dispute.