Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Mother-in-Law in Nanded After She Refuses to Send Wife Back

Nanded, Maharashtra (December 12, 2024): A shocking incident unfolded in Bajrang Nagar, Narsi, when a man brutally killed his mother-in-law with a dagger. The attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. on December 11, when Ashok Kishan Dhotre, who had been involved in a long-standing dispute with his wife, confronted his mother-in-law, Parubai Laxman Rapanwad, in front of her house.

According to police, Ashok, who had been drinking, arrived in Narsi earlier that day with another individual. He argued with Parubai, who had been sheltering her daughter Ujjwala and her two children due to abuse by Ashok. After Parubai refused to send Ujjwala back to her husband, Ashok attacked her with a dagger, slashing her throat.

The crime was witnessed by residents in the area, who immediately informed the Ramtirth police. Police officers Anil Randakwale and Sanjay Shinde, along with local residents, apprehended Ashok and his accomplice at the scene. Additional police officer Suraj Gurav also arrived at the location shortly after.

Following the attack, Ashok reportedly shouted threats, warning that anyone who supported his mother-in-law would meet the same fate. Parubai's daughter-in-law managed to lock herself inside the house and escaped further harm.

Parubai Rapanwad is survived by her husband, five daughters, and two sons. Ashok Dhotre has been arrested along with his accomplice, and investigations into the brutal killing are ongoing.