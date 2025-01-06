Maharashtra: Tribal Community Calls Shahada Bandh After 23-Year-Old Girl Dies in Knife Attack

In the past few months, Maharashtra has experienced a series of shocking incidents. Recently, a 23-year-old girl was attacked with a knife over a minor dispute in the Maloni area of Nandurbar taluka. Sadly, the seriously injured girl, identified as Deepali Chitte, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

In response to this tragic event, the tribal community in Shahad taluka has become increasingly aggressive, leading to calls for a city bandh. Consequently, all shops in Shahada city have closed since this morning.

There are concerns of potential unrest in the district following the girl's death. A case has been registered at the Shahada police station, and two suspects have been arrested. To maintain order, a significant police presence has been deployed throughout Shahada city.