Maharashtra Shocker: Unidentified Woman's Body Found Stuffed in Gunny Bags Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered stuffed in two gunny bags near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, authorities reported on Tuesday. The body was found by workers who were cleaning the Shirgaon Phata area, prompting them to notify the police on Monday afternoon, according to an official from the Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The body of a woman, who appeared to be in her mid to late 30s, was stuffed in two gunny bags and dumped in the bushes near the expressway, he said.

Preliminary information suggests that the woman may have been murdered two days ago, as the body showed signs of decomposition, the official stated. No evidence was found at the scene to help identify the deceased. A case has been filed against unknown individuals, and the body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem, the official added.