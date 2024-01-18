Maharashtra signs record-breaking investment deals worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore in Davos Summit

Mumbai: In the Davos Summit of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Maharashtra signed record-breaking investment deals worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore. The deals were signed on January 16 and 17, and are expected to create over 2 lakh jobs in the state.

The first set of deals, worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore, were signed with six companies. These deals are expected to create 26,000 jobs. The second set of deals, worth Rs 2.8 lakh crore, were signed with eight companies. These deals are expected to create 1.51 lakh jobs. The third set of deals, worth Rs 42,825 crore, is expected to create 13,000 jobs.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is attending the conference, said that the deals are a sign of the confidence that the global business community has in Maharashtra. He also expressed confidence that the investments will be successful and lead to job creation for the people of Maharashtra.