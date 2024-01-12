Maharashtra Speaker Rules in Shiv Sena Dispute: Shinde Faction Holds Whip Power 

Mumbai: In a major ruling on a months-long dispute, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar declared on Friday that the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is the legitimate party in the legislature and, therefore, holds the whip power. This effectively binds the 39 MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction to follow the directions issued by Shinde's side.

Narwekar's decision, expected to have significant political ramifications, clarifies the leadership status within the fractured party. He based his ruling on several key points:

One party, one whip: The Assembly cannot recognize two factions within the same party.

Shinde faction established as Shiv Sena: Narwekar determined that the Shinde faction, based on the party's 1999 constitution, constitutes the authentic Shiv Sena in the legislature.

Gogaole wields the whip: Bharatsheth Gogawale, appointed whip by the Shinde faction, holds the authority to issue binding directives to all Shiv Sena MLAs, including those from the Thackeray camp.

Supreme Court guidance followed: Narwekar emphasized that his decision adheres to the Supreme Court's directive to first establish the party's identity before deciding on legislative matters like whip appointment.

Reactions differ: While the Shinde faction hailed the ruling as a vindication of their claim, the Thackeray camp remained cautious.

Thackeray camp seeks legal advice: Sunil Prabhu, a leader from the Thackeray group, stated that they would seek legal counsel regarding the whip's applicability during non-session periods.



Shinde faction plans future course: Gogawale asserted that the whip applies to all Shiv Sena MLAs and hinted at further action if the Thackeray camp disobeys, though the specific steps remain unclear.



Looking ahead: Narwekar's verdict, likely to be challenged in court by the Thackeray faction, sets the stage for potential legal tussles and intensifies the intra-party feud. Its long-term impact on Maharashtra's political landscape remains to be seen.



