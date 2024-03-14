Maharashtra: Speculations Abound as Raj Thackeray Cancels Visits amid Talks of MNS Joining Grand Alliance

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), BJP, and Shiv Sena are in talks for forming an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. In view of this, Today's several visits of Raj Thackeray have been canceled. Raj Thackeray was scheduled to visit south Mumbai and other constituencies today. However, it has now been put on hold for some time.

Mns-BJP-Shiv Sena talks are going on at the senior level. In the last year, Raj Thackeray and BJP-Shiv Sena leaders have become close. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were meeting Raj Thackeray. For the past few months, there has been a debate on how to take MNS along in the grand alliance. In Delhi too, the MNS was discussed with senior BJP leaders. There was a discussion about what the exact formula should be. If MNS is taken along, they are considering whose quota to give them seats.

The Grand Alliance wants to give them one or two seats if they come together with the MNS. However, there was a proposal that the MNS candidate should contest the seat on the Mahayuti symbol. But Raj Thackeray did not accept this condition. Raj Thackeray insists that if there is a candidate, he will contest only on the MNS symbol. It's currently being discussed. The BJP has also said that if we leave 1-2 seats in the Lok Sabha, we will give respectful seats to the MNS in the Assembly. Discussions on the formula are currently underway in the Grand Alliance. Therefore, Raj Thackeray has also canceled today's visit.

The BJP-Shiv Sena are keen to take Raj Thackeray along. The Mahayuti wants a brand like Thackeray. Raj Thackeray has taken the stand of a lone wolf to date. However, they did not have much success in the elections. But there is a large section of people who believe in MNS and Raj Thackeray in cities like Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune. So it can be of definite use to the grand alliance. So, if MNS is taken along, the alliance may give up 1 or 2 Lok Sabha seats or maybe even 1 Rajya Sabha seat. There are likely to be some major developments by today or tomorrow.