Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10th result to be out soon at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release SSC or Class 10 final exam results soon at the official board websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.The board has not confirmed the official date and the time of results so far.

Once released, the results can be accessed by typing in the board exam seat number and the mother's first name from admission cards or application forms.This year, the board did not distribute question papers ten minutes prior to the exams, a practise which was followed through the previous years. To prevent cheating and malpractice, the students were given ten minutes extra at the end of the writing time, hence the paper was held from 11 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.