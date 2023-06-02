Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Konkan division excels, Kolhapur secures second spot

The Konkan division has achieved a remarkable pass percentage of 98.11% in the 10th examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March 2023. This division has emerged as the top performer in the state. Kolhapur has secured a pass percentage of 96.22%, placing it in the second position, while the Pune division has achieved a pass percentage of 95.64%, securing the third position. Nagpur division has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 92.05%.

From March 2, 2023, to March 25, 2023, the state board conducted the class 10 examinations. A significant number of 15,77,256 students participated in these exams from various regions of the state. Out of these, 15,29,096 students took the exam, and an impressive 14,34,898 students successfully passed. The exams were conducted across 5,033 centres located throughout the state. There was a diverse range of 67 subjects available, with exams being held in eight different mediums for class 10 students.

Here are the pass percentages of different divisions:

Pune: 95.64%

Mumbai: 93.66%

Konkan: 98.11%

Aurangabad: 93.23%

Amravati: 93.22%

Latur: 92.67%

Nagpur: 92.05%

Kolhapur: 96.22%

Pass percentage for girls: 95.87%

Pass percentage for boys: 92.05%