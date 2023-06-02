Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Latur division's dominance, 108 out of 151 students scoring 100% in state

In the 10th examination, the Latur division has once again maintained its dominance, with 108 out of the 151 students who secured 100 per cent marks in the state belonging to the Latur division.

With the inclusion of the Nanded, Dharashiv, and Latur districts, the total pass percentage for the division stands at 92.67. The Nanded district has achieved a pass percentage of 90.39, Dharashiv with 93.50, and Latur district has the highest pass percentage of 94.88. Out of a total of 1809 schools in the division, 383 schools have achieved a pass percentage of 100.

A total of 1,04,582 students were enrolled from Latur division. Out of them, 1,02,882 students appeared for the examination, and 95,345 students have passed. In Nanded district, out of 44,109 students, 39,873 students have successfully cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.39. Dharashiv district witnessed the presence of 21,404 students, out of which 20,114 students have passed, leading to a pass percentage of 93.50. In Latur district, 37,369 students appeared for the exams, and 35,458 students have passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 94.88, making Latur district the top performer in the division.