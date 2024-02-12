Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture Appeals to Budding Authors Through Grant Scheme

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture provides a grant to the publication of the first book of new authors who have not published a single book to date. The Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture has appealed to the new writers to send applications for the grant for the year 2024.

So instead of making big posts on social media and expressing their feelings, the government has also made this opportunity available for the younger generation to become writers. More information can be found on the Literature and Culture Board's website.

Grants will be available for these literary genres:

A grant will be given to the printed (type) text within the above page number limit for the publication of the first book in six literary categories: a poem, story, play/monologue, novel, children's literature, conceptual article/fine article/biography/autobiography/travelogue.

Apply here:

This print will not be considered in this scheme if prints are sent with a number of pages less than the minimum number of pages, as well as a number of pages greater than the maximum number of pages. More information can be found on the Literature and Culture Board's website.