Maharashtra State Board to Use Drones and Close Xerox Shops Near Exam Centers for Fair HSC and SSC Exams

In an effort to ensure fair and malpractice-free exams, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will utilize drone surveillance to monitor sensitive examination centers during the upcoming HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) and SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exams. This is a significant step in the state's commitment to eliminating cheating and irregularities during the exams.

Out of the approximately 8,500 exam centers across Maharashtra, 500 have been classified as "sensitive" due to previous instances of malpractices. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse issued the directive on Tuesday, which will be enforced by the school education department and the Maharashtra Board.

In a meeting with education officers, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik emphasized the need for a stringent anti-copying campaign. The authorities will implement the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, which mandates cognizable and non-bailable charges against individuals involved in aiding or abetting malpractices.Furthermore, all photocopy centers within a 500-meter radius of exam centers will be closed, and Section 144 will be enforced to prevent any unauthorized gatherings in these areas. The Maharashtra HSC exams will take place from February 11 to March 18, 2025, while the SSC exams will be held from February 21 to March 17, 2025.

