Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's Former Vice President and Managing Director Radhakrishna Moplawar Resigns

Mumbai: Radhakrishna Moplawar, the former Vice President and Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Director of the War Room (Infrastructure Projects) in the Chief Minister's Office, has resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Moplawar played a key role in the construction of the 701-km long Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. He was then given the charge of the post of Director of War Room (Infrastructure Projects) in the Chief Minister's Office. After the appointment of Anil Gaikwad as the Vice President of MSRDC last month, there was speculation that Moplawar would become active in politics. However, Moplawar had denied all these speculations.

Reason for Resignation:

Moplawar confirmed the news of his resignation and said that he had taken this decision to fulfill his personal goals.

He said that while in administrative service, one does not have a definite answer to the question of what lies ahead. However, he added that now that he is free from administrative responsibilities, he will spend a month contemplating his next move. He expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and public representatives for their support throughout his career.