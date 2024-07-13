Maharashtra: Stone Pelted on Bhusaval-Nandurbar Passenger Train in Jalgaon by Unidentified Miscreants; Video Goes Viral

In Jalgaon, a stone-pelting incident occurred on the Bhusawal-Nandurbar passenger train in Amalner on Friday evening. Thankfully, no passengers were injured. Reports suggest that a group of people gathered near the railway track and threw stones at the passing train, causing fear among the passengers.

The daily commuter train has been consistently delayed, causing frustration among travelers and locals. Things took a turn for the worse when an unidentified person pulled the emergency chain, leading to chaos and stone throwing.

Watch video

On receiving the information about the incident, the Railway Police registered a case and started the investigation into the entire matter. At the same time, the police is on the lookout for the unknown assailants. Along with this, the Railway Police has also directed to take extra vigilance for the safety of the passengers.