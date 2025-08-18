Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 Declared at mscepune.in; Heres How to Check

TAIT Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) on Monday, August 18, 2025, declared the results of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025. Candidates can download their results from the official website, mscepune.in. To download the scorecard, candidates should follow these steps:

How to Check Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) at mscepune.in. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘TAIT 2025 Result’. A new page will open for the online examination score display. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login fields. The TAIT 2025 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The exam is an important step for candidates seeking teaching positions in the state. The TAIT 2025 exam was conducted in two phases across 26 districts. The first phase was held from May 27 to May 30 and the second from June 2 to June 5. Over 2.28 lakh candidates registered, and around 2.11 lakh appeared for the test.

Successful candidates can now proceed to the next stages of selection for teaching positions across the state.