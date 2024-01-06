Maharashtra Task Force Issues New Covid-19 Advisory: Testing, Monitoring, and Higher-Risk Care

The newly formed Maharashtra Covid-19 task force has released its first advisory, urging immediate testing for individuals experiencing fever or cold symptoms and close contact tracing if the test is positive. This proactive approach aims to curb potential virus spread amidst recent festive gatherings and the emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant.

The task force strongly recommends testing individuals with common cold or fever symptoms. Early detection can help isolate positive cases and prevent further transmission. If an individual tests positive, their close contacts should also undergo testing to identify potential secondary infections.

The next 15 days are crucial, with districts advised to closely monitor hospitalisation and death trends related to Covid-19. Individuals with higher risk factors, especially those testing positive, should receive close medical attention and timely hospitalization when necessary.

India reported 761 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, with the total number of active cases falling to 4,334. Despite the decline, vigilance remains crucial due to the JN.1 sub-variant's presence in several states.

Descended from the Omicron subvariant BA.2.86, JN.1 was first reported in Kerala and has spread to other states like Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. As of Thursday, 619 cases of JN.1 have been identified across India, with Karnataka and Kerala reporting the highest numbers. INSACOG data indicates JN.1 cases were detected in December 2023 and November 2023, though in lower numbers.