Maharashtra Teachers' Strike: 40,000 Schools Closed Today as Primary Teachers Stage Mass Leave Protest

Primary teachers across Maharashtra staged a protest today, September 25, against state government policies, which resulted in the closure of around 40,000 schools. These actions come as 22 teachers' unions unite to voice their grievances regarding issues such as the recognition of teacher unions and the recruitment of contractual staff.

Teachers have gathered at various locations to march to Collectorate offices, demonstrating their solidarity and demanding the cancellation of the recruitment of retired teachers through new batch approval. Around 100,000 teachers will reportedly participate in the work stoppage.

Member of a teachers’ association in Maharashtra, Mahesh Sarote had said to Hindustan Times that the school education department of the state government has neglected to resolve the pending demands of primary schools, students and teachers of local bodies. "It has decided to cancel one teacher’s post in certain primary schools of local self-government bodies and appoint a retired teacher on contract basis instead. As a result of both these decisions, the education of students has ground to a halt,” he added.

Unions of primary teachers' that the government policy is at aimed at closing and privatising primary schools of local bodies, and depriving students of their right to free and compulsory education.