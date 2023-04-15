Maharashtra: Teen bludgeoned to death in Thane

A 18-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by three persons in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. Police on Friday arrested two of the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in Kalwa area earlier this week, an official said.

The body of the victim, Nagesh Kamble, was found in Kalwa on Thursday and a post-mortem revealed that he had died of severe head injuries, he said.

The victim had allegedly been beaten and bludgeoned to death by his employer and two of his men on April 12, and the body was abandoned on a handcart, the official said, adding that the police are on look out for one more accused involved in the killing.