Maharashtra: Three Men Assault Waiter and Hold Him Hostage Over Bill Dispute in Beed (Watch Video)

In a deeply disturbing incident Beed in the Dindrud police jurisdiction of Majalgaon taluka, three men assaulted a waiter and held him captive for hours after a dispute over the bill at a local hotel.According to police reports, Sakharaam Janardhan Munde and two accomplices visited a hotel on the Mehekar-Pandharpur Palakhi Highway. After finishing their meal, they asked the waiter, Sheikh Sahil Ansooddin, to bring the bill and a scanner for online payment.

When the waiter returned with the scanner, the men refused to pay and began arguing about the bill. One of the men, seated next to the driver, forcibly dragged the waiter about one kilometer to a secluded spot. There, the trio assaulted him, stole Rs. 11,500 from his pocket, and blindfolded him. They then kept him in their vehicle overnight before abandoning him in the Bhayajali area of Dharur taluka the next morning.



A complaint filed by Sheikh Sahil Ansooddin led to the registration of a case against Sakharaam Janardhan Munde and two unidentified individuals at the Dindrud police station. The case is being investigated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 140 (3), 119 (1), 115 (2), 351 (2), 351 (3), 281, 125 (A), and 3. Assistant Police Inspector Annarao Khodewad is handling the investigation.