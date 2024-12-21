Maharashtra to Draft Norms for Industrial Reactor Inspections, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the legislative council on Saturday that the Maharashtra Industrial Department will establish norms and a system for inspecting industrial reactors.

Fadnavis made the statement in response to a demand by Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, who called for a policy on industrial reactors similar to boiler regulations to prevent blasts and other accidents affecting industrial workers.

Danve highlighted incidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Nashik, and other industrial areas, expressing concern over the safety of workers in small units that operate reactors.

Danve urged the government to formulate rules and policies for regulating reactors similar to boiler regulations. In response, Fadnavis assured that the state industrial department would be directed to promptly draft norms and establish a system for reactor inspections.