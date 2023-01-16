Maharashtra to witness cold wave till 18th January

As the cold wave in the northern states intensified due to snowfall in the Himalayan region, Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, and most other regions in Maharashtra have been covered in the hood. The cold is expected to worsen over the next two to three days.

The cold front from the north has caused the state's minimum temperature to fall two to three degrees below average. On Sunday, Mumbai had the lowest temperature of the season (13.9 degrees Celsius). Mumbai was cold all day on Sunday as a result of the drop in maximum temperature. Mumbai's air quality has deteriorated as the temperature has dropped. The air quality in numerous areas was quite poor.

For the past few days, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai have been falling. While the minimum temperature in Mumbai fell below 15 degrees on Friday night, it fell to 13 degrees on Sunday. Because of the increasing snowfall, North India has experienced a cold wave. As a result, frigid winds from the north are blowing south. As a result, the state has become stagnant. All parts of Vidarbha, including Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, have experienced a reduction in minimum temperatures.

The cold wave will affect Mumbai, the Konkan, North Maharashtra, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, and certain other regions until the 18th of January. Following that, weather forecasters expect that the minimum temperature will increase.