Maharashtra: Tomato prices rise to Rs 60/kg in retail markets

In the last two months, several farmers either abandoned or destroyed their tomato yield owing to a price crash as the kitchen staple was selling for as low as Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg in retail markets. However, tomato prices have doubled to Rs 50-60 per kg in retail markets over Rs 30 last week. The rates rose to Rs 40 in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Haiko Powai and JN Road, Mulund over the weekend. On Wednesday, tomato prices hit a new seasonal peak of Rs 50-60 in Borivli, Parel, Nerul in Navi Mumbai and Kalwa in Thane.

APMC Vashi director Sanjay Pingale attributed the sudden rise in cost to "shortage of stock". He said, "There was a surfeit of production a few months ago, causing tomatoes to sell for a pittance. Owing to the losses, many farmers did not sow tomato seeds. As a result there is a shortage currently. I expect the situation to remain so for at least a fortnight."Vashi wholesale trader Mangal Gupta said, "The wholesale price is Rs 16-22/kg. The reason for sudden rise is excess production last month with prices dropping to Rs 2/kg. Bad weather with unseasonal rains and hailstorms destroyed 50% of crops. Production is low this month so prices have gone up. Rates will normalise in first week of August if weather remains favourable."