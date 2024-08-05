Maharashtra Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Manhole in Ahmednagar; Disturbing Video Emerges

In the wake of heavy rains, urban areas often deal with floodwaters by opening manholes to expedite water drainage. After the water recedes, these manholes are supposed to be closed by staff. However, occasionally, the manholes are not properly sealed, leading to tragic accidents. Recently, in Maharashtra, a young boy lost his life after falling into an open manhole.

On Sunday evening, a tragic incident occurred in Mukund Nagar. A four-year-old boy named Samar Sheikh, who was playing near his home, accidentally fell into an open manhole. The manhole had been opened by staff to manage the floodwaters but was not securely closed afterward. The boy, unaware of the danger, attempted to walk over the manhole and fell in.

When the child did not return home, his parents searched the streets and finally checked CCTV footage. They discovered the heart-wrenching moment when the boy fell into the manhole. Despite immediate efforts to rescue him, the child had already lost his life. The video of this tragic incident has gone viral on social media.



