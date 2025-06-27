Maharashtra Tragedy: Three Boys Drown in Water-Filled Pit in Boisar; One Survives

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 27, 2025): Three young boys drowned in a water-filled pit near the Mahavir Kunj building in Boisar on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 3 p.m. and has left the Ganesh Nagar area in deep mourning. The victims were identified as Suraj Yadav, aged 6, his brother Dheeraj Yadav, aged 12, and their neighbour Ankit, also aged 12. A fourth boy, who was with them, was rescued by nearby residents.

The pit was located on a privately owned plot next to the building. It had been dug to extract soil and gravel for landfill work. Recent rainfall had filled the pit with water. On Friday, the boys misjudged the depth of the water and drowned.

Police in Boisar and personnel from the Industrial Fire Brigade reached the spot after receiving information. The bodies were recovered after a short search operation and were sent for medical examination.

