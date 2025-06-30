Maharashtra Tragedy: Two Warkaris from Nagpur Die of Electrocution in Satara’s Barad Village

Satara, Maharashtra (June 30, 2025): Two Warkaris from Nagpur died of electrocution during the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palakhi procession on Sunday night. The incident took place at Barad in Phaltan taluka, Satara district. The deceased were identified as Tushar Rameshwar Bawankule, 22, a resident of Khalasna in Nagpur, and Madhukarrao Tukaram Shende, 55, from Medical Chowk in Nagpur. A case has been registered at the Phaltan Rural Police Station.

According to the reports, the incident happened while the Palakhi was stationed at Barad for the night. Tushar reportedly touched an iron rod while setting up the tent, which was in contact with an electric source. He suffered a shock and got stuck to the rod. Madhukar tried to rescue him but was also electrocuted. Both lost consciousness immediately. They were rushed to the rural hospital in Natepute for treatment. However, Dr Namrata Vohra declared both dead before treatment could begin.

The incident occurred while the Palakhi was stationed at Barad on the final leg of the procession near Pandharpur.