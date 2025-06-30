Ladki Bahin Yojana June Instalment Update: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Says Payment of Rs 1,500 to Be Deposited on This Date

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gave an important update regarding the June 2025, or 12th, instalment of Rs 15,000 under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The instalment will be deposited into eligible women beneficiaries’ bank accounts from today (June 30), and the 12th instalment of Ladki Bahin has started reaching beneficiaries. Funds have also been approved regarding this.

Dy CM Ajit Pawar shared this information while speaking at a press conference, in the presence of state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Ladki Bahini Yojana is being implemented by the state government to promote women’s empowerment. A fund of Rs 3,600 crore has been sanctioned for the next instalment under the scheme, and the amount will be deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts starting today (June 30) and Tomorrow (July 1).

Also Read | Water Cut in Kalyan-Dombivli: Supply Disruption on July 1 in Rural Areas of KDMC.

Many women have been eager to know when the June instalment of the Ladki Bahin scheme would be disbursed. Now, with funds sanctioned for the June instalment, payments have begun from today. However, not all women will receive money under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. Applications of women who have availed benefits beyond the eligibility criteria have been rejected. The Income Tax Department is seeking information about the income of applicants under the scheme. Women whose annual income exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh will not receive benefits from next month onward.