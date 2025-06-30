Water Cut in Kalyan-Dombivli: Supply Disruption on July 1 in Rural Areas of KDMC

There will be a water cut in the rural zone of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on July 1, 2025, due to repair work scheduled to take place at Tata Power Kamba Substation. Looking at this, the civic body has announced seven-hour water disruptions in some areas tomorrow. The repair and maintenance work at the Tata Power Company's NRC-2 feeder, which supplies power to the Mohili and Netivali water purification centres, will temporarily suspend the electricity supply to these facilities.

The water disruption will be witnessed from 9 am to 4 pm on Tuesday. Areas of Kalyan and Dombivli will be affected in the 'B' Division campus, including Kalyan Rural, Manda-Titwala, Vadwali, Ambivali, Shahad, Attali, Milind Nagar, Yogidham, Chikanghar, Birla College, Murbad Road Complex, and Dombivli East and West.

KDMC has urged citizens to use water judiciously and store extra water in advance to adjust their use during the water supply cut.