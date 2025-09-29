Maharashtra: Transgender Person Assaults Police Officer Following Dispute with Food Vendor in Kolhapur

Kolhapur: An angry transgender person , who was stopped from demanding money from a food vendor at Dabholkar Corner, abused the policeman and attacked him with slippers. The incident took place around 11 am on Sunday in the Dabholkar Corner area. Citizens are expressing anger that the police have only registered a non-prosecution case despite such a serious incident.

According to information provided, three transgender person demanded money from a dosa vendor on his way from Dabholkar Corner to Saasne Ground. When the vendor refused, one of them created a disturbance and verbally abused the vendor and his wife. Citizens alerted the Shahupuri police and helpline number 112.

A police officer from Shahupuri police station arrived at the scene and asked all three transgender people to leave. While two complied, one continued arguing with the vendor. When the officer attempted to intervene, the individual verbally abused him and fled.

After this, the police officer showed the third-party man a 'good police uniform'. However, the third-party man ran towards the concerned officer and attacked him with slippers and stones. This incident continued for about 15 to 20 minutes. After people took the third-party person aside, the incident was closed. However, despite such a serious incident, the citizens are expressing surprise that the police have only registered a non-communicable crime.