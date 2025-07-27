Maharashtra: Tree Fall Disrupts Traffic on Wardha Road, Nagpur for Over Two Hours

Due to moderate rainfall continuing throughout the city on Saturday, there was no major waterlogging. However, in the evening, a large tree fell and disrupted traffic on Wardha Road for nearly two and a half hours. As a result, vehicles piled up in long queues from Samvidhan Square all the way to Zero Mile and the Gowari Flyover. Traffic came to a standstill. It was only after 8:30 pm that part of the tree was removed from the road and traffic could resume, albeit slowly.

According to reports, the tree fell around 6:15 pm on Saturday evening on Rahate Colony Road, which connects to Wardha Road. The tree was so large that it completely blocked one side of the road. The fire department was informed at 6:19 pm, and a truck from the Narendra Nagar Fire Station was dispatched. A team of around a dozen firefighters began cutting the tree into smaller parts using chainsaws. Due to the sheer size of the tree, the process was time-consuming.

In about an hour to an hour and a half, half of the tree was cut and removed, allowing partial movement of vehicles. However, due to the massive traffic backlog, it took much longer for the situation to return to normal. Since the incident occurred around office-closing time, the number of vehicles on the road was high. Fortunately, as it was a Saturday and several government offices were closed, the jam did not worsen further. By 8:30 pm, traffic flow on the Gowari Flyover returned to normal.

Some drivers diverted through Dhantoli and Congress Nagar, while others took the Ramdaspeth-Deekshabhoomi route. The flyover traffic jam also impacted the flow of vehicles underneath, causing additional delays.