Maharashtra: Two boys drown in water-filled quarry in Bhiwandi

Two Children drowned in a water-filled quarry in the Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said. The incident took place on Thursday evening, when the boys, aged 10 and 15, went to the quarry for a swim, the fire official said.

A team of local firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the duo, who were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The boys were cousins and lived in Anjurphata locality of the town, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

In an similar incident, On July 3 Three of a family died and two others were rescued after their car got caught in gushing water in Kamrol village of Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, an official said on Monday. The victims, hailing from Pavathi village in Talaja taluka, included two women and a child.