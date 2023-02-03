Maharashtra: Two detained for raising slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde regarding demand of Vidarbha state

Two people have been detained for raising slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde regarding the demand of Vidarbha state, during the Literary Conference program in Wardha. Police took both of them into custody.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install air purifier towers across the city along the lines of those in Delhi, Gurugram and Lucknow in the wake of the poor Mumbai air quality.

He directed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to make provision for the same in the BMC budget to be presented on February 4. The move is the first major step taken by the state government to address Mumbai’s poor air quality index levels