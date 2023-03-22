Maharashtra: Two held for chain snatching in Navi Mumbai

With the arrest of two men, Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved 12 cases of chain snatching reported in the limits of Kharghar, Nerul and Vashi police stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said there were two incidents last month where motorbike-borne persons snatched a chain. Police worked on several leads including CCTV footage and nabbed the duo, he said. One of them was held from Ambivli in Kalyan area.

A total of 81.45 gm of chains including a few mangalsutras, altogether valued at Rs 6.04 lakh, were seized from their possession. A motorbike used for chain snatching was also recovered. Further probe is on, the DCP said.

In a similar incident, A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of chain-snatching incidents in Maharashtra*s Thane district, police said.

Several incidents of chain snatching were reported in Mumbra region in the last one month and four of them had taken place between February 25 and March 11, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Thane Ganesh Gawade said.