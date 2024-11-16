Maharashtra: Two IEDs Planted by Naxalites Recovered in Gadchiroli, One Explodes During Attempt to Defuse (Watch Video)

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra (November 16, 2024): Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to be planted by Naxalites, were recovered from a bridge in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Saturday. One of the IEDs exploded while security forces were attempting to diffuse it, but no injuries were reported.

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: Security forces discovered two IEDs planted by Maoists on a bridge in Gadchiroli ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections. One exploded during defusal attempts, while the other was safely destroyed. No injuries were reported, and further searches are ongoing… pic.twitter.com/MvEwG5deV4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

According to reports, the explosives were discovered on a bridge over the Parlakota River, which connects the villages of Bhamragad and Tadgaon. Acting on a tip-off, a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) was flown in from Gadchiroli via helicopter. Teams from the Gadchiroli police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a search of the area and located the IEDs.

The police believe the IEDs were part of an attempt by Naxalites to disrupt the upcoming November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. While one device exploded during disposal, the BDDS successfully destroyed the second device in a controlled explosion. No personnel were injured in the explosion. A search for additional explosives is ongoing.

