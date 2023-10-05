Maharashtra: Two killed in electrocution mishap during crab-hunting in Palghar

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, two individuals, including a teenager, lost their lives to electrocution while attempting to catch crabs. According to reports from PTI, the victims have been identified as Dinesh Bos (22) and Sujit Maskar (16).

The fatal incident occurred when they reportedly came into contact with a live wire that had been set up to trap pigs, as disclosed by Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of the District Disaster Management Cell.

The incident unfolded at 9:30 a.m. in Nandore Baswatpada village while the duo was engaged in crab catching. Local authorities have taken action by registering a case, and a thorough investigation into the tragic event is currently underway, as confirmed by a civic official, as reported by PTI.