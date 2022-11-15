Maharashtra: Union minister launches books for diploma, under-graduate engineering courses in Marathi

Union minister Subhas Sarkar and Maharashtra's Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil launched books written in Marathi for diploma and under graduate engineering courses in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarkar said the initiative is in line with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)'s philosophy of imparting technical education in Indian languages by introducing books in 12 local languages Hindi, Marathi, Telegu, Odia, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Urdu, Malayalam and Assamese.

Giving priority to local languages in the NEP manifests our commitment to all regional languages. We consider Indian languages the soul of 'Bharatiyata' and the link to a better future," said the Union minister. Technically advanced countries like France, Germany and South Korea, among others, have displayed one can achieve global education standards in mother tongues, he added.

It (education in local languages) acts as a catalyst for inclusive development, Sarkar said. University Grants Commission and AICTE Chairman M Jagadeesh Kumar said research shows that when kids learn in their mother tongue, they become more creative and innovative.